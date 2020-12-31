FIFTY-TWO people have been identified as close contacts of the three Victorians diagnosed with COVID-19 – including some in Leongatha.
Victoria’s commander of COVID-19 response, Jeroen Weimar, this morning said the close contacts were across a wide area of Melbourne.
“There are also close contacts [which] include people in Leongatha and in Barwon Heads.
“This shows, particularly this holiday time, how widely we all travel, and how widely we all meet.
“And we’ve seen of course and quite naturally, a number of significant private gatherings involving these individuals over the last week, as many of us of course have enjoyed.”
Public exposure sites as of 10.45am, December 31
If you have visited any of the locations listed in the table below during the date indicated for the next 14 days you must get tested and isolate until you get a negative result.
|Location
|Site
|Exposure period
|Notes
|Cape Schank
|National Golf Club, The Cups Drive
|30/12/20, 11.40am – 1.30pm
|Black Rock
|Smile Buffalo Thai restaurant
|21/12/20
|Doveton
|Holy Family Parish Doveton Catholic
|26/12/20, 4:00pm-6:00pm
|Fountain Gate Shopping Centre
|Kmart, Big W, Target, Millers, King of Gifts, Lacoste
|26/12/20, 9:00am-11:00am
|Glen Waverley
|Century City Walk and Mocha Jo’s
|28/12/20, 1:30pm-5:00pm
|Oakleigh
|Katialo restaurant, Eaton Mall
|28/12/20, 7:00pm-8:15pm
|Mentone
|Mentone/Parkdale Beach
|27/12/20, 10:00am -4:30pm
These premises have had confirmed cases visit during their infectious period. This does not mean that there is an ongoing risk associated with the premises, and you can safely visit the site in line with current restrictions.
- The exposure period reflects the date or time that someone with coronavirus visited that location. This visit occurred during the time that person was infectious. This includes 48 hours prior to them developing symptoms.
- Locations are identified during contact tracing. Contact tracing occurs after someone tests positive for coronavirus.
- Locations stay on the list for 14 days after the last time someone with coronavirus visited during the period. 14 days is the longest period of time (incubation period) that someone who visited a location and came in to contact with someone who has coronavirus could have the virus before they show symptoms.