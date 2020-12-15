VICTORIAN coastal engineering consultants Water Technology have been appointed to deliver the Inverloch Coastal Hazard Assessment, with work to commence next month.
The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) made the announcement this morning (Tuesday, December 15).
The team will undertake research for the Cape-to-Cape Resilience Project which was established by a pilot Regional and Strategic Partnership (RaSP) in August 2020.
The partnership of nine agencies and Traditional Owners is working collaboratively to respond to erosion and inundation facing coastal communities from the east of Cape Paterson to Cape Liptrap now and into the future.
“The project will examine the historic and recent changes on the coast, such as the erosion at Inverloch Surf Beach, and run models to project future changes including rising sea levels,” DELWP said.
“The project will help understand what happened in the past, what is happening now, and will assess a range of options to adapt to future coastline changes. The project is a first step towards improving the ability to plan, manage and prepare for the impacts of coastal hazards at Inverloch. Work on the project will commence in January 2021.”
Alluvium Consulting will be leading the stakeholder engagement for the Cape-to-Cape Resilience Project, beginning with the appointment and facilitation of a stakeholder reference group who will assist with decision-making initiatives over the next 18 months.
The stakeholder reference group will be comprised of up to 20 community representatives who will meet regularly over the project. An Expression of Interest (EOI) process is underway to form the stakeholder reference group. Key stakeholder groups will be invited to nominate a representative, and some places will be available for individuals from the broader community. The EOI will be open until January 15, 2021.
“Aside from participating in the stakeholder reference group, community members will have ample opportunity to have their say on coastal protection works with a variety of community drop-in sessions, online surveys and engagement workshops to be held throughout the year,” DELWP said.
For further information regarding coastal protection works at Inverloch, or the stakeholder reference group, contact DELWP Traralgon on 5172 2111.