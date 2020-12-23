THE installation of Victorian technology ‘eyeConnect’ will enable patients with eye complaints at Wonthaggi’s emergency department to be diagnosed locally by specialists from The Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital (TRVEEH).
eyeConnect was developed by TRVEEH and local medical technology manufacturer Ingeneus, with funding from the Victorian government.
The ground-breaking device will collect patient data, visual information and images of the eye. This data package is sent to the emergency department at TRVEEH for review by a specialist doctor.
The specialist views the patient information in an easy to use browser called ‘eyeCloud’ and communicates patient instructions back to the remote site regarding the treatment of the eye either immediately (emergency patient) or via a report (screening patient).
eyeConnect is used when there is uncertainty around whether a patient should be transferred to TRVEEH or if they can be managed locally.
Clinical director Dan Crompton was excited about the new device.
“It is a great achievement for Bass Coast Health to secure this latest innovation in telehealth. EyeConnect will greatly improve our ability to deliver specialist diagnosis locally. Importantly, it is available and accessible for all of our community.”
TRVEEH chief executive officer Brendon Gardner recently visited Bass Coast Health to see the new technology in action.
“We are very pleased to see the uptake of this technology and to hear about the difference it will make for this region,” Mr Gardner said.
“We have a strong partnership with Bass Coast Health and our specialists are looking forward to offering their services in this innovative way.”