BEACH car parks are notorious for property crime in summer and police are expecting there will again be an increase in thefts from vehicles this holiday season.
Senior Constable Chris Brinkman from Wonthaggi Police said the message was simple- don’t leave valuables in your car.
“Don’t leave your mobile phone and your wallet sitting in the console of your car with the window half down,” he said.
“It’s just too much to resist for some people looking to do the wrong thing.”
Senior Constable Brinkman said he had also seen an increase in recent years of surfers leaving car keys hidden around their cars.
“It’s just too easy,” he said.
“We found some of our car thieves are looking for the keys, finding them, opening the vehicle, stealing stuff, locking the vehicle again and putting keys back where they found them.
“The first thing the surfer thinks, when they can’t find their phone and wallet, is ‘but my car is still locked how did that happen?’”
If a surfer doesn’t want to take car keys down to the beach or in the water, Senior Constable Brinkman recommends buying a key safe that can attach to the car.
He also said if anyone spotted someone acting suspiciously in a beach car park, to call 000.
“History would show us that they are not local people,” he said.
“In fact, I’m not aware of any local people that we’ve caught in recent times for theft from vehicles and theft of vehicles.”