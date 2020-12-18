CELEBRATED street artist Jimmy Dvate is creating a major artwork in Bass Coast that will enliven the Wonthaggi shopping precinct.
Jimmy has touched down in the Wonthaggi IGA car park to translate his design – incorporating frequently seen birds in the area – to the wall of Connell’s Bakery. Due for completion just prior to Christmas, Jimmy’s birds will be seen from hundreds of metres away and provide a focal point for the community and visitors alike.
Bass Coast Shire Council Mayor Cr Brett Tessari said Bass Coast was very fortunate that Jimmy – who has strong connections to the region – was able to find a window of opportunity to complete this work before the end of the year.
“The mural is set to become the cornerstone of council’s Street Art Scheme, rolling out across the shire over the next few months,” Cr Tessari said.
“This work will also make a significant contribution to council’s Wonthaggi, Our Secret campaign which aims to encourage interest in Wonthaggi’s assets and attractions.”
Connell’s Bakery owner, Dee Connell, was very excited about the project and once her landlord signed on, council formed a steering committee made up of community members and art enthusiasts to guide the process.
“Hopefully, beautiful street art that reflects the region and its people will encourage other businesses to have murals up on their walls,” Ms Connell said.
Known for his ‘hyper-realistic’ depictions of native fauna, particularly birdlife, Jimmy has been using blank walls and rural structures as his canvasses since the mid-2000s. His spray and aerosol painting skills have seen him create murals on a massive-scale, across the world.
The mural is expected to be completed by December 23.
For more information about this project, contact council’s Arts and Culture Team on 1300 BCOAST (226 278) or email basscoast@basscoast.vic.gov.au.