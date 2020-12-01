ONE of the region’s longest running businesses, Edney’s Leongatha celebrated a momentous milestone last week – 100 years of continuous membership of the Victorian Automobile Chamber of Commerce.
The VACC itself is just one year older and Edney’s is only the second business to reach the achievement.
Staff joined a showroom presentation on Friday, November 27 featuring blue and orange balloons, an inflatable 100 and a display of old photographs.
VACC chief executive Geoff Gwilym and president Fury Bortolotto presented co-owners Darryl McGannon and Ian Marshman with a certificate and history books during the celebrations that included the cutting of a cake.
Darryl said he had enjoyed his 40 years in the industry and was fortunate to have a business partner as passionate as Ian.
“He’s more mechanically minded than I am but he’s been brilliant,” Darryl said before praising the rest of the Edney’s Leongatha team.
Darryl said standing staff down due to COVID was the toughest day he had faced in the business and he was grateful all had returned as the company bounced back.
A family-owned business, Edney’s is also a multi award-winning dealership recognising their excellence in sales, service and customer satisfaction.
Edney’s Leongatha also actively supports many local community, charity and sporting groups.
The VACC is a membership-based policy advocacy group.
Edney’s centenary milestone celebrated
