EMMA Germano, of Mirboo North, is the new president of the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF), with Danyel Cucinotta vice-president.
It is the first time the VFF has had dual-female president and vice-president.
Emma is managing director of her mixed-farming operation at Mirboo North, growing premium quality fresh vegetables for local and export markets, as well as running sheep and beef cattle.
She has previously held the role of VFF vice-president and is the current VFF Horticulture Group president and was acknowledged as a Nuffield Scholar in 2014 for her research examining global export opportunities for Australian primary producers.
She is passionate about building on the legacy of the VFF by evolving and modernising the organisation, utilising assets responsibly and effectively, fostering a connected and engaged regional and rural farming community.
VFF returning officer and chief executive officer Stephen Sheridan welcomed the next generation of leaders poised to be the voice of the VFF and Victorian farmers.
“I congratulate both Emma and Danyel on their appointments and look forward to working with them and the wider VFF team to deliver the best possible outcomes for our members and regional Victorians over the coming years.
“The VFF also thanks and acknowledges the interest and contribution of our unsuccessful candidates, and we encourage them to continue to contribute to the VFF and the farming community into the future.”
“The strong interest in these roles demonstrates that the VFF is a healthy democracy. I would like to thank all of those who not only nominated for roles, but are also passing the baton onto the next generation.
“In particular, I would like to thank David Jochinke who has been our president since 2016 and has left an enormous legacy to ensure agriculture has a bright future ahead.
“A number of long standing committee members are also stepping aside to facilitate succession in the VFF, and we would like to thank them for their significant contributions over the years,” Mr Sheridan said.
Elections were also held for the below contested positions and the VFF congratulates the following elected candidates:
- United Dairyfarmers of Victoria Region 10 – Wannon: Bruce Knowles.
- Water Council – South West: Peter Delahunty.
- Water Council – Central: Kain Richardson.
There was a tied election result in the North West Water Council region between Garner Smith and Christopher Wallace Smith. This will be referred to the VFF Policy Council for decision on whether a re-election will be held or if the result will be determined by other means.
The VFF would also like to announce the following uncontested representative positions can be viewed by clicking here.
The VFF engaged a third-party, Link Market Services, to conduct the 2020 VFF Elections. Link Market Services is well qualified and regarded, providing similar services to a number of major listed companies and not-for-profit organisations and is accredited for its information security management systems.