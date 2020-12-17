THE Bald Hills Wind Farm Community Fund has awarded its 2020 Community Grant to the Tarwin Lower Recreation Reserve.
The $25,000 grant will be used for a new playground which was recognised as the recreation reserve’s highest priority in their 2020-2025 Master Plan.
“In what has been a difficult year for everyone, outdoor spaces for recreation and socialisation are more important than ever to reconnect the community,” Tarwin Recreation Reserve committee of management secretary Kathleen Brack said.
“This grant allows us to add a long-planned playground that is safe for kids and fun for the whole family.”
The application was submitted by the Tarwin Lower Recreation Reserve committee in partnership with the Tarwin Football Netball Club and the Tarwin Bowls Club.
Works are expected to be completed in April 2021 and include modern play equipment suitable for children aged from two to 12.
James Arthur, director of Bald Hills Wind Farm, said the application was selected for the sixth annual grant because of its vision of bringing the community together through more play, sport and special gatherings.
“We’re very pleased to be able to enhance the area by facilitating the addition of a playground, particularly after the tumultuous events of this year,” he said.
“This is the sixth year that the Bald Hills Wind Farm has been able to contribute to the community fund and support infrastructure projects for the Tarwin Lower, Venus Bay and Walkerville districts.”