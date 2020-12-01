DO you have an interest in the future of land, water and biodiversity in the local area?
You can help shape the next Regional Catchment Strategy (RCS) by contributing to an online survey.
West Gippsland’s RCS will guide the activities of government agencies and partner organisations from 2021 to 2027.
“This is a major opportunity for members of the public to have their say and tell us what they would like considered as we plan for the future,” West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority (WGCMA) CEO Martin Fuller said.
“It is a great privilege to coordinate the development of the RCS on behalf of the region.
“The final product will bring together information on Traditional Owner aspirations, community priorities as well as the best available science and knowledge so that government bodies can work off the same road map for the next six years.”
The RCS is being reviewed and redesigned for the fourth time after earlier versions of the plan were developed and acted upon, starting in 1997.
The strategy covers eight local areas based on particular landscapes:
- Bunurong Coastal, focused around Wonthaggi, Inverloch and extends inland to Korumburra and Leongatha
- Corner Inlet and Nooramunga, which includes townships such as Foster, Port Welshpool and Yarram.
- Strzelecki, which includes Hallston, Mirboo North and Balook.
- Wilsons Promontory.
- Gippsland Lakes and Hinterland, taking in Sale, Maffra, Seaspray and Loch Sport.
- Gippsland Coastal Plains, including Woodside, Giffard West and Gormandale.
- Latrobe, which extends from Warragul and includes Moe, Traralgon and Rosedale
- Victorian Alps, which includes Noojee, Walhalla, Erica and Licola.
“We know that asking for input from the community adds enormously to the bank of knowledge we have both about the region and what needs to be addressed over coming years.
“Initially, we are asking people to contribute to the online survey, we are also continuing to work in partnership with Traditional Owners to ensure we understand their priorities and aspirations’.
“During 2021, we will be holding discussions and hearing from agency partners and the community in a range of settings to hear their thoughts – whether that’s about weed management, climate change, land management or the state of our waterways.”
Versions of earlier Regional Catchment Strategies as well as access to the online survey are available at wgcma.vic.gov.au.