ALTHOUGH it would be limited to 500 people, the Woolamai Beach Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) and Island community are eager to run the 2021 Channel Challenge.
Brendan Smart of the Woolamai Beach SLSC said the biggest challenge was insurance.
“We are 50-50 if the event will go ahead,” he said.
“At the moment we’re working through some red tape, working with Bass Coast Shire Council, Life Saving Victoria and the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP); we share hope for the event.
“It would be a bare-bones event without the usual markets and tug of war.
“If we can get it across the line, it will benefit the community, both financially and mentally.
“We are meeting again on December 9 and if a decision hasn’t been made by then, it will be on the night.”
Following the cancellation of the Cowes Classic, the Phillip Island Football Netball Club is set to help run the Channel Challenge.