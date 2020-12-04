SUNDAY, November 29 saw the return of jazz to Phillip Island.
The weather was cold, but the music was hot at the Phillip Island Jazz Club’s first outdoor concert venture.
President Robin Blackman welcomed members and visitors back to the club after eight months out of action due to COVID–19.
Following a sumptuous roast lunch provided by Ramada Resort staff, the scene was set for a great afternoon’s entertainment.
The group for the day was Jonathon Wade and Friends, and the performance was thoroughly enjoyed by all.
Given the success of the club’s first outdoor event, they hope to conduct one or even two more of these events.
Ramada Resort general manager Michael Armour and the administration are to be commended for their ongoing support of jazz on the Island.
For those individuals even remotely interest in jazz, membership is available for $15 each per year with member’s benefits. Like to know more? Contact Robin Blackman on 0432 814 407.