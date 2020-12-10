THREE men are being treated for hypothermia after their boat capsized at Port Welshpool overnight.
The trio from Yarram was fishing from a 4.5 metre boat in Corner Inlet when the boat started taking on water.
None were wearing lifejackets and they had to cling to the hull before being rescued.
Fortunately, one of the men was able to call 000 from his mobile phone.
Victoria Police’s Air Wing assisted in the rescue, locating the group to the west of Snake Island just after 1am.
The men were rescued by Port Welshpool Coast Guard before being taken to Latrobe Regional Hospital.
Water Police will attend later today to retrieve the upturned vessel and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.