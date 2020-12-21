EXCITEMENT is building as the Wind in the Willows cast and crew from Leongatha Lyric Theatre prepare to share this delightfully funny, family production with audiences.
Full of colour and movement and charming friendly characters, this show promises to have everyone laughing and cheering for more when it opens in four weeks.
Many hours have gone into creating the wonderful handmade costumes and masks, such a beautiful display of colour and character. Whilst half the wardrobe was existing, the creative director Colin Mitchell and team including Vicki Bristow and Brian Ahearn have rebuilt the wardrobe, originally made by Dianne Boucher and Jill Ryan, to its original grandeur from 20 years ago when the show was last performed by Lyric.
Lyric prides itself on a family-friendly environment with generations of families treading the boards together and even decades apart.
The 2021 show includes daughters and even a granddaughter of cast who performed Wind in the Willows in 2000 and the current cast includes fathers and their daughters, a mother and her daughter and even a brother and sister performing in the show together.
Brad Beach’s nine-year-old daughter Alex asked him to audition with her and Brad said it had been great to have the opportunity to spend some quality time with his daughter, watching her discover and build new skills, confidence and also to share their passion for community theatre.
The production team, many who are also partners and
parents of cast members has engaged in backstage roles.
Beck Stoops and daughters Kasey and Chloe are heading up the prop’s department for Wind in the Willows, spending hours hunting for that perfect prop to help the actors set the scene.
Both of Beck’s daughters have performed in Lyric Theatre’s past productions on stage and are now giving backstage a go, continuing to provide support to this thriving community theatre group.
Wind in the Willows will be performed at Mossvale Park from January 22 to 26, 2021, with two performances daily at 2pm and 5pm. Tickets are selling fast with more than half already sold so get in soon to secure yours! Tickets available via www.leongathalyric.com.au or via ticket secretary Amy Smith on 0490 525 482.
Lyric ready to delight with Willows at Mossvale
EXCITEMENT is building as the Wind in the Willows cast and crew from Leongatha Lyric Theatre prepare to share this delightfully funny, family production with audiences.