WORKS are underway for a new community library in San Remo.
The interim location for the library is near the town centre, providing convenience and modern services to meet the needs of the local community, West Gippsland Libraries (WGL) said.
“The interim location in San Remo is to allow for further planning to be undertaken for a longer term and permanent location,” WGL said in a statement.
“Along with full borrowing access to the entire West Gippsland Libraries collection, your membership with the library also provides you access to the collection of more than half of the public libraries in the state, through the Libraries Victoria network.
“The library’s interior will be fitted out as a flexible space including lounge areas to relax with a book, newspapers or magazines.”
The new community library will include:
* Accessible bathroom including baby change facilities.
* Children’s corner.
* Reading lounge.
* Flexible furniture and mobile shelving.
* Free wi-fi.
* Two public PCs.
* Printing services.
* Self-checkout kiosk.
* After-hours book returns chute.
* Street front parking.
The San Remo Community Library forms part of the planned service improvements for Bass Coast following the completion of the Waterline Community Library that opened earlier this year.
West Gippsland Libraries CEO Leanne Williams said: “We strongly believe that our libraries play an important role in connecting people of all ages, abilities and interests.”
Ms Williams encouraged the community to discover the San Remo library after its completion during the summer holidays.
“Our libraries are spaces where members of our communities can connect, belong and learn. [There’s] a wealth of entertainment and learning in the form of books, movies, events, PCs and free wi-fi.”