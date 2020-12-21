AT its recent December meeting, South Gippsland Gemstone and Lapidary Club members decided to run a gem show at the Koonwarra Hall on the weekend of October 30 and 31, 2021.
This will be the first gem show to be run in the area for many years.
It is expected this show will attract visitors from Melbourne and its surrounds and all over the state.
Various traders will be invited to attend and members of other clubs will display and sell some of the creations and items from their displays.
Visitors may admire and purchase unique hand-made jewellery tumbled stones and uncut rocks during the show. They will also be able to see demonstrations of some lapidary techniques.
The club will be in recess until January 11 and recommence activities on Mondays between 10am and 2pm in its new home at the Community College Gippsland Leongatha.
It is also hoped the club will be able to open its workshop for members and visitors every second Saturday which will give children and those who work during the week an opportunity to make new friends and enjoy turning ‘junk’ to jewellery.
A calendar of outing and activities has been drawn up so members will have a wide range of activities to look forward to during the year.
It is hoped to run further silver working sessions in April and May and there will be a limited number of places available, interested people should contact the club secretary for further any information regarding this by email on 2jinkers@tpg.com.au or by phone on 0439 622 105.
The move to the new venue was assisted by a grant from the South Gippsland Shire Council who allowed the club to alter the original conditions of a grant which enabled the club to install a double sink in the new rooms, as clean running water is essential for the production of good quality cabochons, and members are very grateful for their assistance.