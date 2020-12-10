CONSTRUCTION of a purpose-built facility for Interchange Gippsland is underway in Wonthaggi.
Dedicated staff members have serviced a wonderful group of participants in the Bass Coast and South Gippsland regions for over seven years.
Currently operating from Watt Street in Wonthaggi, they started off renting a small building and took over the lease of the adjacent building last year to accommodate the growth of the service.
They are now outgrowing this space and everyone involved can’t wait to have a space built especially for Interchange Gippsland.
“It is great to see this project coming to fruition thanks to significant work and commitment by the board and management,” acting CEO and manager of support services in Wonthaggi, Rebecca Massaro, said.
Established in 1986, Interchange Gippsland Inc. is an NDIS accredited, Gippsland-wide, disability support service provider for people with a disability and their families.
Interchange Gippsland programs deliver flexible support services to individuals and families with a disability of all ages, taking a person-focused approach to provide opportunities to engage in meaningful community activities, learn and develop new skills, socialise with peers, and provide supported links to local services and facilities. The service adopts a socially inclusive approach, aiming to link clients with existing community-based activities to promote social connectedness. At the same time, they provide professional support based on the client’s individual care needs.
Go to facebook.com/InterchangeGippsland or Instagram.com/interchangegippsland to keep up to date with the project.
Find out more about Interchange Gippsland’s services at icg.asn.au or call 1300 736 765 Monday to Friday.