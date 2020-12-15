THE chief administrator of the South Gippsland Shire Council, Julie Eisenbise, is back!
After months in isolation due to the COVID-19 lockdown and ‘work from home’ requirements, Ms Eisenbise made her first trip back to the shire on Tuesday last week.
And one of the first places she visited, with her husband Richard, was Bair Street, to talk to traders and contractors, about the street beautification works in progress.
“I think they’re doing a great job and the business people have been very understanding about any disruption,” Ms Eisenbise said.
“The project is really taking shape now, especially at the McCartin Street end, and I think you can really see the improvement that’s being made.”
A feature of the project is the number of local contractors and tradesmen involved and it’s clear their input and affiliation with the town of Leongatha is shining through.
The high cost of putting the electricity cables underground has really paid dividends with a row of stylish streetlights the only technology now on display.
Wide footpaths, spaces for mature trees and street furniture to be added, several new pedestrian crossings and a controlled traffic space will all lend themselves to improved ambience, and hopefully trading conditions, on completion.
Extending the project around into Lyon Street together with an upgrade of Gollers Lane will provide the opportunity for street markets and events in the future.
Parts of the completed works area, especially in front of McCartin’s Hotel, are already being populated by locals and visitors in a sign of things to come.
The project has given members of the Korumburra Business Association and Korumburra Round Table some ideas to add to their shopping list for the Korumburra Streetscape project that’s set to follow upgrades at Foster and Leongatha.