By Shelby Brooks
POLICE will be out in force tonight, December 31, making sure people are welcoming in the new year sensibly.
“We want people to have a good time and come and enjoy the Bass Coast, it’s a beautiful place and we welcome visitors, but we want people to do it sensibly,” Acting Sergeant Chris Brinkman of Wonthaggi police said.
“Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.
“If you come to do the wrong thing, expect to see us.”
Sergeant Brinkman said extra units have been deployed to holiday hot spots across the state, including Phillip Island and Inverloch, to help local police with increased members and response abilities.
“There will be a high visibility of police out in numbers tonight on foot, car patrol and mounted and expect to see Airwing and water police,” Sergeant Brinkman said.
Operation Roadwise continues to enforce driving behaviour, so expect to also see booze buses with police conducting breath tests and checking licences.
Sergeant Brinkman warned that local bylaws stipulate no alcohol in public places between dusk and dawn and police and shire workers can issue infringements.
“We don’t want people walking the streets drunk with nothing to do, they’ll end up causing trouble,” he said.
Sergeant Brinkman also warned that possessing or using fireworks in Victoria is illegal, and those caught could face hefty fines and even jail time.
“We also want people to be mindful of local signage around the CBDs at Inverloch and Cowes,” he said.
“There are road closures for outdoor dining and small detours around main shopping areas, just obey the signs.”