ON Christmas Eve, the state government has handed down some much-needed good news – confirming the new San Remo junior secondary college campus will be built on Potters Hill Road, with construction expected to start in February 2021.
The new campus, for students in years seven to nine, will open in 2022.
It will be in addition to Wonthaggi Secondary College’s two existing campuses, including the McKenzie Street senior campus that opened this year.
SJ Higgins has been appointed as the builder of the junior campus.
The new junior campus will include an administration building and library, ultra-modern classrooms and separate specialist and innovation buildings. Another building will house a competition-grade gym and spaces to cater for food technology, music and performing arts.
The campus will also include a football oval and outdoor sports courts.
The community will get a chance to have its say on the name of both the new campus and the school when consultation opens in February 2021.
Minister for Education James Merlino said: “We are building new and modern facilities to provide students on the Bass Coast with the learning facilities that they deserve. We made a commitment to this community to deliver this school and that is exactly what we are doing.”
“We are providing students and teachers across the state 21st Century learning facilities to enable them to reach their full potential – that’s why Victoria is the Education State.”
Bass MP Jordan Crugnale added: “This is a huge step forward for the project that will make a real difference to the families across the Bass Coast. I can’t wait to visit the site early next year to turn the first sod and get construction underway.”