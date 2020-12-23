WONTHAGGI North Primary School is set to upgrade its library with the help of $483,125 from the state government, recently announced by Bass MP Jordan Crugnale.
School vice-principal Wendy Nicol said the funds would help improve the function of the school’s “heart”.
“The Yvonne Gilmour Library is the functioning heart and centre of our school,” Ms Nicol said.
During COVID-19 lockdowns, the school livestreamed assemblies and students created stop animation films.
“This money will mean we can redevelop the library to make it more open, more functional and to modernise equipment,” Ms Nicol said.
Construction is set to start in term one, 2021.
“We will be updating library shelves and are very excited about adding an adaptive technology area.
“We will have an architect design the new library to maximise the space and user experience.”
Students have welcomed the upgrade.Grade five student Lily Cengia said the developments would see more students using the space.
“We love the library, but if it was a bit bigger and more open, it would be even better,” she said.