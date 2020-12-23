Wonthaggi North Primary School students have welcomed $483,125 in funds for developing the school’s library. From left, next year’s school leaders, red house captain Lily Duscher, school and red house captain Zarah Duscher, school and blue house captain Lily Cengia, blue house captain Kiahra Maloney, yellow house captain Indy Glen-Weston and green house captain Max Boyle. tm11_5120