ANOTHER summer, another busy holiday season without a footpath.
It was back in 2016 that the Bass Coast Shire Council extended Inverloch’s shared pathway to its present point on the foreshore.
But there’s been no progress since.
Last week Inverloch resident and former local government engineer, Keith Godridge, queried where the long-winded extension project was at.
“What further information was requested by DELWP in relation to council’s planning permit application for Option 2 of the design proposal for the Surf Parade shared path?” Mr Godridge asked.
“Last month council advised in response to Question D 6 that officers are finalising their response to DELWP’s request for additional information. Will council publish its response to DELWP?”
According to the council, it’s concerned about erosion, rather than
bureaucratic processes, which are holding up the works.
“The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning has requested that council provides significant additional details on the forecasted rates of erosion and has demonstrated that it has exercised all avoid and minimise options for native vegetation removal on the proposed path alignment,” shire CEO Ali Wastie said.
“It is envisaged that the requested information will be submitted to the department by the end of December. A statement will be loaded on our website with a status update of the project which will include a summary of the response made to DELWP.”
Of course, none of that helps holidaying parents pushing their babies down the middle of Surf Parade in the summer or surf club Nippers getting to training.
Still waiting for Surf Parade path
ANOTHER summer, another busy holiday season without a footpath.