TED Ward has been a timber yard foreman for his whole working life and on Christmas Eve, he retired, after 47 years at Fisher’s Timber in Korumburra.
Ted started the job when he was 19.
He said it was the customers and the workplace environment that kept him happy all the years.
“If I didn’t enjoy it, I wouldn’t have stayed as long as I have,” he said.
“I will miss it to a certain degree. I might come back for a couple of days a week, after three months off,” Ted said.
Fisher’s Timber is located just out of Korumburra, with the South Gippsland Highway to the north, the backside of the lot is an established pine forest.
“The trees add atmosphere to the place. There was a time when they were all cut down and it lacked a bit of magic for a while there,” Ted said.
“I really enjoy working outdoors.”
Fisher’s Timber has a wealth of history – one that Ted saw change through the years.
“We used to treat and process the timber, and still have the milling tools. Now our main focus is the rural fence supplies,” he said.
“I’d definitely recommend it to anyone that thought it was interesting,” he said.
Ted said he was excited to spend more time fishing in retirement.
“Fishing is something I haven’t really been able to do lately, so I’m really looking forward to that,” he said.
Ted thanked all of his customers.
“It was nice so many people stopped in to say goodbye and wish me luck,” Ted said.