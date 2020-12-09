THE annual Bass Coast Primary Schools Public Speaking Competition was delivered virtually on Friday, November 27.
The competition is organised, sponsored and conducted by the Rotary Club of Wonthaggi.
Seven primary schools from across the Bass Coast Shire nominated a student to participate in this competition.
Each student presented a five-minute video speech on the topic of their choice. The standard of virtual speeches was exceptional and diverse.
This year’s winner was Rhiannon Orchard from Wonthaggi Primary School. Her speech was on the ‘Magic of music’.
Second place was Jasmine Ruffin from San Remo Primary School. Her topic was ‘A memory’.
Eve Oakley from Newhaven College was third with her topic being ‘My Hobby’.
Judging was conducted by three Rotarians and the awards’ presentation was done via Zoom.
Wonthaggi Rotary members would like to congratulate all the students on an excellent presentation.
Top public speakers
