MEMBERS of Gippsland’s Word of Mouth Chorus and Federation University Arts Academy students have come together to spread joy in the lead-up to Christmas, recording a virtual performance of O Holy Night.
The Word of Mouth Chorus was launched in Gippsland in July as a partnership between Federation University and AGL Loy Yang.
Since then, a core group of between 16 and 20 singers have attended the regular virtual rehearsals designed to keep people connected and creative during the pandemic.
They include community singers from Gippsland and Ballarat, current Arts Academy students, alumni and friends of the Academy.
Musical director Dave Barclay led the choir in arrangements of existing songs and new material.
In 2021 the choir will shift to a mix of virtual and in-person rehearsals, with face-to-face workshops planned for Gippsland.
To view the choir’s performance of O Holy Night, click here.
Search for Word of Mouth Chorus on Facebook if you would like to join the choir.
All ages and skill levels are welcome and there is no audition process.
Word of Mouth Chorus coordinator, Federation University Associate Professor Rick Chew, said: “The group is delighted to share this performance with the broader community to bring some joy to the end of a year that has been incredibly challenging for so many people. I am so proud of all our Word of Mouth Chorus members.
“It has been wonderful to see the choir bring people together to continue to create during times of physical distancing.
“While we will introduce face-to-face rehearsals next year, we plan to retain the virtual option to ensure the choir is accessible to those not able to attend in person.”