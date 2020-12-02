FRIENDS of Agnes Falls (FoAF) members were thrilled to welcome back visitors from Melbourne, as well as from regional areas, following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
FoAF members hope everyone will enjoy a picnic with friends and family. Dogs on leads are also welcome.
“Please BYO drinking water, and a portable barbecue if you plan to cook but remember that the Agnes Falls Scenic Reserve is a daylight hours visiting area only, and that camping on-site is not permitted,” Kathy Whelan of FoAF said.
If you have previously enjoyed camping at the Franklin River Reserve, west of Toora, note it has now been closed.
On Thursday, November 19, the FoAF annual general meeting was held at the Toora Royal Standard Hotel, with a social lunch following the meeting.
The usual reports were received, and the committee for 2020-21 was duly elected as follows: president/chair – Peter Lee; vice-president/vice-chair – Penny Hamlett, and secretary – Kathy Whelan. The general committee includes Matt, Sandy, Marcella and David. Unfortunately, the treasurer’s position was not filled. Any takers?
“As always, new members are invited to join FoAF at any time. We would certainly welcome some younger members, especially, to assist at our occasional two-hour working bees on-site at the reserve,” Ms Whelan said.
The next one will be held on Tuesday, December 8, commencing at 10.30am. The annual fee (financial year) is $10, or $25 for a family (children 16 and under).
If you are looking for a special festive season gift for yourself or a loved one, check out the FoAF Facebook page at facebook.com/FriendsOfAgnesFalls for photos of their souvenir merchandise, including bookmarks, pens, greeting cards, mugs, soft toys, T-shirts, and more, including limited edition 2021 wall calendars. Prices range from $2 to $22 (postage extra).
For any inquiries, call 5688 1400 or 0419 344 867, or email friendsofagnesfalls@gmail.com.
