THE West Gippsland Football Netball Competition fixture was released last Sunday and there are some blockbuster matchups in primetime slots for 2021.
The double headed season opener will be on Easter Saturday with Phillip Island hosting local rival Kilcunda Bass and Inverloch-Kongwak hosting Cora Lynn.
Phillip Island’s senior footballers will be looking to start their journey for three flags in a row with a win, but Kilcunda Bass’ new and improved side will be after a big upset.
After bowing out in the opening round of finals in 2019, IK’s seniors will be hoping 2021 is a more successful year but the 2019 runners-up, Cora Lynn will be a difficult first opponent.
The following Sunday, April 11 will see the much-anticipated 2019 grand final replay when Phillip Island travel to Cora Lynn. The Bulldogs were undefeated in 2019 but the Cobras came within four points of spoiling their amazing season in September.
The two juggernauts also had a draw in the middle of 2019 so supporters can expect another nail-biter for the standalone Sunday match.
Saturday, April 17 will see netball powerhouses go head-to-head when Dalyston hosts Korumburra.
ANZAC weekend sees two local derbies with Kilcunda Bass hosting Dalyston and IK travelling to Korumburra.
Kilcunda Bass/Dalyston will be a twilight game, and both will be expecting significant improvement in 2021.
Korumburra Bena/IK will be a night match, so an interesting ANZAC weekend awaits.
On Saturday, May 8 Korumburra will take on reigning A Grade premier Tooradin-Dalmore.
The reigning premiers will be in store for another tough game the week after, when they travel to Dalyston for a 2019 grand final replay.
Saturday, June 5 will see IK host Phillip Island in what should be a massive day of exciting football and netball matches.
Queen’s Birthday weekend will see another 2019 senior football grand final replay this time at Phillip Island.
The weekend will also feature Dalyston hosting Kilcunda Bass and Korumburra Bena travelling to Inverloch.
The league will break for a bye on the first weekend in July and the final round will be held on Saturday, August 14.
Finals will commence the following weekend and the premiers will be crowned on Saturday, September 11.