WHAT a day it was for school children across the region from Phillip Island to Yarram and everywhere in between.
Foster Primary School was ecstatic to welcome 27 new preps for their first day on Thursday, January 28. Prep teachers Mrs Andrea Bell and Mrs Chantelle Wanklyn also welcomed parents and carers and provided a calm and positive atmosphere in the classroom.
The school also welcomed 16 new students and nine new families. This has taken our student total to 217.
A spokesperson for the school thanked all parents for the trust they put in the school “to nurture their child’s future”.
Several school programs will mark term 1 and make the students education journey a very memorable one.
The students in grades 3-6 will embark on a swimming and water safety program at Foster Outdoor pool and this will be followed by the annual house swimming sports on February 12.
At the end of term, the House Athletic Sports will be run at Foster Secondary College for Grade 3-6 students.
Foster Primary School is also very proud of its new school leaders, Maya and Ella, who will be presented their school captains badges next week as too will vice captains Rosie and Riley.
These students along with the other school leaders will continue to represent FPS at many important school and community events.
A warm welcome was also extended to new and returning staff.
“We welcome back Mrs Andrea Bell from maternity leave who will be teaching our new preps and we are also elated to have Mrs Marion Paulet returning from some extended leave and she will be teaching our 5/6 students.
“We are also extremely happy to welcome Mrs Melanie Crynes who comes to us after teaching in Bali to ignite our Indonesian program.
“Lastly, we welcome Mr Scott Moorhouse as our acting principal for the first half of the year. Scott comes to us from Mirboo North Secondary College where he was acting principal and assistant principal.”
In 2021, at Foster Primary School, its students, staff and community are looking forward to giving ‘Our Best Always’.