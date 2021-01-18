IT’S been a huge few weeks at the Archies Creek Hotel for the Caravan Club team with a stunning array of talent and a great response from their expanding audience.
But that was just an entrée.
There’s a lot more talent headed this way over the Australia Day Long Weekend, with several Aussie icons to follow in February and March.
New local dude Jon Von Goes and his partner Celia Church, who made a stunning debut on the big stage supporting Tim Rogers a few weeks back, will move indoors to perform an intimate show called ‘Jonnie Goes To Church’ on Monday January 25, 2021.
It will be an evening of songs and spoken word. Tix on sale now!
Celebrated singer songwriter Lisa Miller is not a local, but her brother Paul and sister-in-law Tracey are, so we are delighted to announce Lisa will be teaming up with the illustrious ensemble the plagiarists on Sunday, January 31. The band line-up features Shane O’Mara (guitar) Shane Reilly (pedal steel) Tamara Murphy (bass) and Danny Farrugia (drums).
What a special gig building on the momentum from Lisa and Shane’s recent successful residency at the Retreat Hotel in Brunswick. Tix on sale now!
The Badloves visited the Creek for a photo shoot this week and lucky us, they are returning on Sunday, February 21 to celebrate the reissue of their 1993 breakthrough album ‘Get On Board’ with a huge matinee show on the Archies outdoor stage. Blues-fuelled rock outfit King Canyon will be kicking things off. Tix on sale now!
Exactly a week later, on Sunday, February 28, the iconic Brian Cadd along with a cracking band, will pump out songs from his amazing back catalogue as well as material from his latest critically acclaimed album ‘Silver City ‘.
Brian is a sensational live performer as those who attended the last ‘Out On The Weekend’ festival will certainly attest to that. Tix on sale now!
And wait for it… two celebrated Aussie icons are headed this way in March – Richard Clapton and Band on Sunday March 14 and the following Sunday, March 21, the incomparable Kate Ceberano will be here too. Check online for tickets.