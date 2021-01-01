More local ‘exposure sites’ added
THE response from the local community to the call for testing, in the wake of Leongatha’s positive case of COVID-19 has been swift.
A total of 330 people were tested at the expanded drive-through in Wonthaggi today, January 1, where 40-a-day had been typical.
And numbers were similar at Leongatha, although authorities there have not yet released the numbers tested.
At the health hub in Cowes, a further 100 were tested today.
It comes as the Department of Health and Human Services has updated its exposure sites in the South Gippsland area, noting that the positive case worked at the Leongatha Coral Fish and Chips on the evening of Boxing Day Saturday, December 26 and Sunday, December 27.
If you got fish and chips at the shop on those nights, DHHS is advising people to closely monitor their health and get tested at the slightest hint of illness.
Locally, health authorities have advised people anxious they might have been exposed to illness to get tested at either of the hospital drive-in sites in Leongatha and Wonthaggi.
Meanwhile the case also attended the Leongatha Golf Course on Sunday, December 27 between the hours of 7:30am-11:30am.
The golf course was quick to respond, posting notices that they may have been compromised, conducting a deep cleaning and closing the course, at what is usually the busiest time of the year, but they be open again on Saturday, January 2.
“Leongatha Golf Club will be re-opening this Saturday, the 2nd of January 2021. After a short closure, we’re excited to welcome everyone back, and what better way to start the year than with a round of golf.”
Exposure sites
The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services issued this advice on Friday evening, January 1, 2012 that the following places have been attended by a known positive case:
* Leongatha Coral Fish and Chips, 53 Bair St, Leongatha Saturday, December 26 between 5:30pm-7:30pm (Case worked in store).
* Leongatha Coral Fish and Chips, 53 Bair St, Leongatha Sunday, December 27 between 4:00pm-7:30pm (Case worked in store).
* Leongatha Golf Club, 855 Koonwarra-Inverloch Rd, Leongatha Sunday, December 27 between 7:30am-11:30am (Case attended course).
* Wonthaggi Plaza Shopping Centre, 2 Biggs Drive, Wonthaggi, Monday, December 28, 1:30pm-2.30pm. (Case shopped at Kmart for 15 minutes.
If you have visited any of the locations listed above you should monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, immediately get tested and isolate until you receive a negative result.
Leongatha Hospital
The Gippsland Southern Health Service issued the following advice about its testing centre at the Leongatha Hospital:
“Due to the large demand, anyone presenting for swabbing after 4pm will be asked to return in the morning. Current wait times are approximately 2 hours. Please make sure you come prepared for the wait ie water, snacks etc. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
“A COVID Rapid Response Swabbing Clinic is available from 8.30am to 6.00pm from Friday 1st January – Monday 4th January (Inclusive) at Gippsland Southern Health Service Leongatha Campus (Leongatha Hospital).
“No appointment is needed. Clients will need to enter at the rear of the hospital via the rear access road off Sloane Ave and will be directed towards a marquee that has been set up for testing.
“People with COVID-19 may experience fever and/or flu-like symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.
“You need to bring your Medicare card and the details of your usual General Practitioner (GP) and/or GP practice, if you have one. If you don’t have a Medicare card then bring one form of identification, like your driver’s licence or student ID.”