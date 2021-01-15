A BOLLARD has been removed from Smiths Beach following local uproar.
A family attempting to visit the beach via the access path last week struggled to manoeuvre a wheelchair around the bollard.
Three lifeguards from Woolamai Beach Surf Life Saving Club helped the Sales family lift the wheelchair over the bollard, which was a dangerous task.
The incident distressed the family, including the teenager in the wheelchair, at the time, but Bass Coast Shire Council was quick to react.
“The bollard was in place to control vehicle access to the Foreshore Reserve (including the boardwalk), which is under the management of Phillip Island Nature Parks,” a council spokesperson said.
“In light of the recent incident and in order to have the beach accessible to everyone, including the all-terrain wheelchairs that council hires out, the bollard has now been removed by Phillip Island Nature Parks.”
A Woolamai Beach Surf Life Saving Club spokesperson said the club was thrilled to see the bollard gone.
“We want everyone to be able to use the access path and enjoy our beach. That has always been our main goal and we are all very happy,” the spokesperson said.
Stuart Sales praised the “awesome” support the club gave his family on the day and enabling his son to enjoy a day out at the beach.