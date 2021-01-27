ONE of the Woolamai Racing Club’s most important members has been having a rough go of it lately, but the community is getting behind him.
Sam the clerk’s horse was rushed to hospital last Tuesday where urgent surgery was required to fix severe intestinal issues.
The operation was a success and Sam is doing really well, while his treatment and rehab continues.
Andy Taylor is the clerk at Woolamai and the gelding has been a beloved member of the Taylor family since he retired from racing in 2013.
Earlier in 2013, Sam who raced under the name “Module” got a win at Flemington.
On Tuesday, he returned home to the Taylor’s farm, heavily bandaged, but doing well.
Apparently, he even gave Taylor a big kiss on the cheek when he arrived to pick him up.
The Taylor family and the gelding live behind the racetrack at Woolamai and the locals can’t wait to see him back pulling other horses into line.
Woolamai and District Racing Club manager, Adam Olszanski said everyone at the club was eagerly anticipating his return.
“The team at Woolamai dearly hope Sam will return to full health and be back on his home turf at Woolamai soon,” Olszanski said.
Elisha Lindsay, the daughter-in-law of Andy Taylor, started a GoFundMe to help pay for Sam’s surgery and rehab expenses.
More than $7000 has already been raised towards the $20,000 goal.
To donate, head to au.gofundme.com/f/theres-no-races-without-the-clerks-horse.