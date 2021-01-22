SWIMMERS at Venus Bay have returned to the water after a shark sighting this morning, Friday, January 22.
Life Saving Victoria lifesaving services manager Liam Krige said a two-metre shark was spotted by Venus Bay lifeguards at around 10.40am.
“Out of an abundance of caution, swimmers were asked to evacuate the water while assessments were undertaken. The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter service was also asked to attend,” Mr Krige said.
An alert went out on the VicEmergency website as well.
“The shark has not been spotted since and at 11:50am swimmers were given the all-clear to return to the water,” he said.
Mr Krige said sharks were a normal part of the marine environment and sightings are not uncommon.
“The best advice is to be alert but not alarmed,” he said.
“Always swim between the red and yellow flags and avoid dirty or discoloured waters. Never swim near river mouths or stormwater outlets after rain and avoid entering the water after dusk at night or before dawn.
“Although rare, sharks attacks can be deadly. If you do spot a shark, leave the water immediately and report it by calling 000. If you are at a patrolled beach, notify lifesavers and follow their directions.”