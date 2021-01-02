THE Department of Health and Human Services has clarified the dates and times for COVID-19 exposure sites in Leongatha.
At the insistence of local social media users and following questioning by the South Gippsland Sentinel-Times today, Saturday, January 2, 2021, DHHS has reduced the number of exposure sites in Leongatha to one, at two between times, as follows:
* Leongatha Coral Fish and Chips, 53 Bair St, Leongatha on Saturday, December 26, 2020 between the hours of 5:30pm-7:30pm (Case worked in store).
* Leongatha Coral Fish and Chips, 53 Bair St, Leongatha on Sunday, December 27, 2020 between the hours of 4:00pm-7:30pm (Case worked in store).
DHHS has also updated its advice to those who may have attended the fish and chip shop during these times as follows:
“If you have visited any of the locations listed in the table during the date and time indicated YOU MUST GET TESTED IMMEDIATELY and quarantine until you receive a negative result.
Earlier today, Saturday, January 2, the DHHS website had dropped reference to the Leongatha Golf Club, which had been closed down on Gippsland Region Public Health Unit advice on Thursday, December 31 due to reports of a close contact of the ‘Corals’ playing at the course.
The course received a deep clean and was cleared to reopen today, Saturday, January 2. It is understood the close contact has since been cleared by testing.
It is understood the advice on the DHHS website about exposure sites in Leongatha became muddled when the golf club listing was removed.
A full list of Gippsland exposure sites has been updated on the DHHS website: https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/case-locations-and-outbreaks