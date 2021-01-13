By Sam Watson
WONTHAGGI Underwater Hockey Club recently had the opportunity to host the Victoria Underwater Hockey Commission’s (VUHC) first of four Summer Series Games.
Twenty-eight players from across the state attended the YMCA Wonthaggi pool in mid-December to compete in a round robin format competition.
The competition was focused on fun and getting players back in the water after a long time out of the pool due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Players of all abilities and experience were allocated to teams on registration to the event.
Many of the senior players in attendance did a fantastic job, passing on their gameplay knowledge to junior players who were keen to improve their skills.
While games were very competitive, the Summer Series events are giving club players a great chance to play the game they love and socialise with other players they may not usually play with or against.
Underwater footage of the event is available on the club’s website and Facebook page.
The next VUHC Summer Series Event is coming up on January 16 and is being hosted by the Geelong UWH Club.
For more details, please see the VUHC website or contact the Wonthaggi Underwater Hockey Club via its Facebook page.
The club will resume its Thursday night training sessions on February 4, starting at 7pm. New players are always welcome.