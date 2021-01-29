SOUTH Gippsland Landcare Network is encouraging community groups and organisations to apply for community grants to help tackle the rabbit problem.
However, interested parties will need to act quickly as grants close this week on Friday, January 29.
The Victorian Rabbit Action Network is inviting community groups and organisations to apply for their new grant program of up to $5000 to raise awareness of the rabbit issue and best practice control methods.
The aim of the VRAN community grants 2021 is to support coordinated, community-led action across Victoria.
“Rabbits don’t stop at property boundaries, and so the issue of rabbits is not one we can solve individually,” the network said.
“If we are to have any hope of restoring degraded landscapes on public and private lands, we need to work better together.”
VRAN wants to provide community groups with an opportunity to improve their rabbit management programs so they can:
• Increase land managers’
awareness and use of best practice rabbit management.
• Increase the level of community participation and effectiveness of on-ground rabbit control across Victoria.
• Provide an opportunity for community groups to deliver innovative programs that raise awareness on best practice rabbit control and showing the need for effective control of rabbits in the environment.
For information, visit the new VRAN website at vran.com.au/grants-now-open-apply-now.