THREE Bass Coast people have been named as 2020 Community Gems for their community spirit during COVID-19.
Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale put the call out in December for Community Gems – “those living amongst us who had shown their true community colours because I wanted to thank them too.
There were no rules, age barriers, or categories for the nominations – they just had to have their community at heart.”
Ms Crugnale said the response was overwhelming with many nominations and it was “an absolute pre-Christmas highlight to send a thank you letter to each and every one of them”.
The three local recipients were Ed Amorin of Phillip Island, Kat Cox who works at Grantville and Loran McKean of Wonthaggi.
Along with two more nominees from Pakenham and the Casey/Cardinia area, the trio were presented with hampers made up of local produce, products and goodies, or vouchers from local small business.
Their community kindness was documented in their respective citations.
“Ed Amorin from Pro Surf Coaching on Phillip Island is all about improving mental health and wellbeing through surfing. He has developed a free safety beach program for schools and with the recent tragedy at at Smiths Beach set up his rented ‘Surf House’ with surf rescue and first aid kit that can be accessed to help save lives out of lifeguard patrol times.”
“Kat Cox: Works at the Grantville Pharmacy and has been assisting and delivering to locals everything from medications, masks, hand sanitiser and nappies. She has a sparkly demeanour and is so thoughtful that she has been contacting everyone personally to make sure they are ok and have what they need.”
“Loran McKean moved to Wonthaggi 4 years ago with a ‘car seat, suitcase and daughter on her hip” and with a ‘grow and give back’ attitude. She has reinvigorated and replenished and the BCAL (Bass Coast Adult Learning) Garden Project. She works with the horticulture students and donates the produce to families in need.”