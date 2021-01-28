WONTHAGGI Secondary College will welcome 280 Year 7 students today.
Dudley campus principal Ross Bramley said this figure has been steady over the last few years.
“We said goodbye to 250 Year 9 students who are off to the senior (McKenzie Street) campus. We have had big intakes of Year 7 students over the last six or seven years,” he said.
“It shows our reputation is good and families are still choosing to send their children to our school. We hope to see it continue to grow.”
Due to COVID-19, the Year 7 students were not given an orientation day in 2020.
To make the experience less daunting, only Year 7 students will start school today at the Dudley campus.
Year 8 and 9 students will be welcomed back next Monday, February 1.
The senior campus will start its year on Friday as normal.