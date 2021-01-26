VENUS Bay lifesaving legend, Richard (Ric) Mitchell, and Inverloch water catchment and agribusiness stalwart, Angus Hume, have been recognised in the Australia Day 2021 Honours List.
Former Leongatha netballer, Lisa Alexander (pictured above), and past executive director of the Yarram and District Health Service, Peter Craighead, also received gongs for their service.
The Governor-General David Hurley announced the list, recognising 845 Australians, including 571 recipients of awards in the General Division of the Order of Australia.
“The individuals we celebrate today come from all parts of our great nation and have served the community in almost every way conceivable. They’re diverse and unique but there are some common characteristics, including selflessness, commitment and dedication,” Mr Hurley said.
“Recipients have not put their hand up to be recognised. Most would consider the achievements that they are being recognised for to be ‘ordinary’ or just what they do. Therein is the great strength of our system – recipients in the Order of Australia have been nominated by their peers, considered by an independent process and, today, recognised by the nation.
“The sum of these contributions speaks to our nation’s greatest strength – its people.”
LISA ALEXANDER AM
Lisa Michelle Alexander was appointed Member (AM) in the General division of the Order of Australia “for significant service to netball at the elite level”, service that started almost 30 years ago as captain/coach of Leongatha.
As head coach of the Australian Diamonds national netball team, Ms Alexander guided the team to Commonwealth Games’ medals, silver in 2018 and gold in 2014, as well as silver at the Netball World Cup in 2019, and gold in 2011 and 2015.
Her other coaching roles included assistant coach of the Adelaide Thunderbirds, assistant coach of the World Seven team, coach of the Australian 21/under team, and head coach of the Melbourne Phoenix (now Melbourne Vixens).
Ms Alexander was named Coach of the Year in the Australian Institute of Sport Performance Awards in 2014 and was awarded the Australian Sports Medal in 2000.
RICHARD MITCHELL OAM
Richard Mitchell was awarded the Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the General Division “for service to surf lifesaving”.
Mr Mitchell was president of the Venus Bay Surf Life Saving Club from 1984-86 and again from 1997-2000.
A life member of the club, he has held various positions, including chief instructor, state delegate and general committee member, since 1976.
The club’s Patrol Person of the Year award is dedicated in his honour.
Mr Mitchell also has a long history of service with Life Saving Victoria including:
• Member, National Officials Assessing Panel, since 2018.
• State Teams Chairman of Selectors, 2016-2107
• State Director, Instruction and Examination, 5 years; Competition, 2 years.
• Member, State Constitution Committee, State Education Committee, State Meritorious Committee.
• Former Secretary, Board of Examiners.
• Former State Patrol Competition Coordinator.
• Former Probationary Members Coordinator.
• Flinders District Supervisor, 5 years.
• Bass District Supervisor, 8 years.
He also held various positions with the Gunnamatta Surf Life Saving Club from 1969-77.
Mr Mitchell has previously been recognised for his long and valued service including being named VBSLSC Club Legend in 2019, 50-year service award from Surf Life Saving Australia, a Victorian government Sports Hero Award in 2019, and an Australian Sports Medal in 200 as a “long serving official and life member Surf Life Saving Victoria”.
ANGUS HUME AM
Angus Alexander Hume, of Inverloch, was appointed Member (AM) in the General division of the Order of Australia “for significant service to water catchment management, and to agribusiness”.
Chair of the Victorian Catchment Management Council since 2015, Mr Hume has also been a director of Southern Rural Water since 2017 and chair of the strategic review group, Our Catchments, Our Communities, since 2016.
Still in the water management field, he was director of Hawkesbury Nepean Catchment Management Board (2002-03), director East Gippsland Catchment Management Authority (2004-06), chair Thomson River Environmental Flows Taskforce (2001-02) and chair of the Avon River Streamflow Management Plan Consultative Committee (2001-02).
Mr Hume served the West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority as chair and a member from 1997-2000 and again from 2011-16, and as chief executive from 2000-02.
He has been a dairy farmer/apiculturist in South Gippsland since 1985, a director and company secretary of Rural Financial Counselling Service Victoria, Gippsland for four years from 2005, a director of Agribusiness Gippsland for three years, director and company secretary of GippsDairy Regional Dairy Board from 1996-2002, and executive officer of the Australian Milk Harvesting Program from 1997-2000.
Mr Hume also played key roles in environment and resource management with Natural Resource Management Regions, Australia, Project Control Board, Commissioner for Environmental Sustainability, Gippsland Lakes Ministerial Advisory Committee, National Wildlife Corridors Plan Working Group, Greening Australia (NSW) and the Western Sydney Environmental Taskforce.
He also served as an advisor to the Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry in 2009-10, was community relationships manager with the Victorian Department of Primary Industries from 2005-09, chair of the AFL Gippsland Commission for three years, a member of the Advance TAFE Board for two years, and as officer-in-charge of an Australian National Antarctic Research Expedition in the early 1980s.