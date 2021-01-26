DUMBALK resident Janet Auchterlone has been named South Gippsland Shire Council Citizen of the Year with the young Citizen award going to Korumburra’s Danni Amor.
Janet along with five other Citizen of the Year nominees – Kerry Senior, Marty Thomas, Meredith Freeman, Sonya Moncrieff and Tara Hollier – were recognised for their significant community contributions at an awards dinner at the Meeniyan Recreation Reserve on Wednesday, January 20.
Janet’s achievements include taking on a number of roles in the Dumbalk Fire Brigade, firefighting during the Black Saturday bushfires and, more recently, the NSW and East Gippsland fires.
She has also helped out with community events such as Relay for Life, the Tarwin Valley Campdraft, the Annual Village Market, Garden Walks and Dumbalk “Back to…” celebrations.
In the dairy industry, Janet has been part of the Genetic Evaluation Standing Committee at DataGene Limited.
She has also played a pivotal role in discussions with GippsDairy on a number of issues including herd fertility.
In these discussions, Janet was seen as a key voice of the farmers.
Her interest in understanding the science and her already established knowledge of farming was key to unpacking some important topics.
Deputy chair of administrators Christian Zahra praised Janet’s achievements.
“Janet’s involvement in the South Gippsland community has been prolific and impressive. She has achieved so much for our region since moving to the area from Driffield 16 years ago,” Mr Zahra said.
Young Citizen of the Year, Danni is a remarkable young woman who is committed to giving back to her community.
A Scout, volunteer and keen sportswoman Danni is always happy to jump in and lend a hand at the Scouts when needed, whether it is setting up for events, helping with barbecues, preparing maps or helping with a general clean up.
Danni also volunteers, giving help to those with disabilities. Her sister has autism, and Danni is a huge support for her.
While taking care of her sister, she usually also supports two other individuals who have intellectual disabilities.
The South Gippsland Australia Day awards recognise people in South Gippsland who dedicate their time, skills and energy for the benefit of their local community.
Nominees are recognised at the awards function and at their local community event on Australia Day.
Mr Zahra also congratulated all of this year’s nominees on their significant achievements and thanked them for helping make South Gippsland great.
“South Gippsland is very lucky to have so many people who are passionate about their local communities. Volunteering is strong in South Gippsland with many people willing to dedicate their time and effort to making our towns the best that they can be. The South Gippsland Australia Day Awards are a great way to show that this work doesn’t go unnoticed.”
