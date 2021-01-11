• A Grade, Division 2
CLINICAL batting from Koonwarra Leongatha-RSL got them to a narrow victory over MDU on Saturday.
Coming into the match, both sides sat on equal points atop the ladder, so a win would pave the way for one side to win the minor premiership.
Koonwarra batted first at the Leongatha Recreation Reserve and they didn’t have an ideal start when MDU’s Darien Matthews claimed the big wicket of Isuru Darshana.
But from there the Cougars barely missed a beat.
Sam Hughes and Brock Davison put on an 87-run partnership and when Davison was finally dismissed for 50, James Rushton picked up right where he left off.
Hughes and Rushton would put on another 52 runs together.
Hughes’ 51-run knock came to an end when he was rapped on the pads, but Ben Walsh also continued to bat strongly.
The partnership of Rushton 45* and Walsh 20* was unbroken and Koonwarra finished the innings at 3/190.
With a big task ahead of them, MDU got off to a promising start when openers, Joel Sinclair 20 and Ben Heppell 17 got the scoreboard ticking.
But when Rushton dismissed Sinclair, Koonwarra regained control of the game.
Rushton took another two quick wickets and suddenly the Demons were 4/55.
The hosts looked like they were one wicket away from delivering a knockout blow but MDU’s Matt Olden and Matthews had other ideas.
The two middle-order batsmen had an 83-run partnership which was finally broken when Matt Olden was run out for 33.
Matthews kept batting aggressively and was able to score over a run a ball, but it was too little, too late.
Matthews finished on 70 not out before the visitors ran out of time, finishing 12 runs short at 6/178.
Rushton’s spell was a crucial one, taking 3/18 off seven overs.
MDU will have the chance to redeem themselves when they play Koonwarra again next week.
Foster beats Bass
FOSTER held on for a crucial win over the visiting Kilcunda Bass in a 20/20 match up.
The hosts batted first and posted a modest total of 5/117.
Daniel Bettles was the pick of KB’s bowlers, taking 2/7 off his four overs.
Despite having a manageable total to chase, KB didn’t get off to an ideal start.
They were 2/10 and desperate for someone to take charge with the bat.
KB coach Cam Chasemore was ready carry the side on his bat and made 29 not out, but his teammates couldn’t hang around or score quickly enough.
Foster was able to continue taking wickets and eventually they secured a win with KB falling 30 runs short at 8/87.
