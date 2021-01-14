Here is a property that comes with the lot – the location, the luxurious home, the acreage and the infrastructure.
Situated on the town boundary at 165 Nerrena Road, Leongatha, is this stunning home on 18 hectares (45 acres) with established gardens, and serene surroundings to complete the package.
Everything about this home is perfect. The open plan living area is north-facing, the fixtures and fittings exude quality and the floor plan is cleverly designed. The features of the home include: –
• Deluxe master bedroom complete with a walk-in robe and resort style ensuite.
• Three generously sized bedrooms all with built in robes (or third bedroom could be a study).
• Fully appointed chef’s kitchen, with walk-in pantry, granite bench tops, gas cooktop, electric oven, and rangehood.
• Expansive open plan living/dining area, capturing all the northern sunlight.
• A formal lounge/parent retreat.
• Ducted heating throughout, town water and an option to connect to natural gas.
The flat to undulating farmland is well maintained with excellent fencing, a dam, heavy duty stockyards and good shelter belts. To complete this gorgeous property is a large four-bay shed with power connected and concreted.
Don’t miss the opportunity to secure the rural lifestyle with the convenience of town living. Contact Kellie Thomas of Harcourts on 0438 647 449 to arrange an inspection.
165 Nerrena Road, Leongatha
For Sale $2,200,000
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Kellie Thomas 0438 647 449