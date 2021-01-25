A Grade, Division 1
Inverloch was comfortable with the score of 151 under its belt, as it fielded out in the afternoon heat on Saturday.
The story in the middle was a little different where Inverloch bowler, Tom McQualter’s pace turned the turf into a danger zone.
McQualter was super-efficient and deadly, claiming 5/14. Finding runs for Wonthaggi batsmen was an issue.
Club opener Sam Huitema worked hard and looked good early, but a tough call saw him removed for 12.
Earlier James McKay (27) and Andrew Donohue (52) set the visiting side well on their way to a firm total.
Inverloch won the match comfortably as Wonthaggi was all out for 88 from 29 overs.
Nerrena outclasses Korumburra
KORUMBURRA has been defeated by a precise Nerrena performance.
Korumburra’s salvation was Jacob Beckwith 27 and Ilan Osman 19.
Nerrena’s performance with the ball was well shared, highlighted by Josh Trease who took 2/6 from his eight overs.
Nerrena opener Mitch Clark, 51 not-out, top scored with the bat and drove his side to a comfortable win.
Imperials take it home in the heat
LEONGATHA Imperials have defeated Phillip Island in a nail-biting performance at Cowes.
The match was an important one for the Imperials, who now sit six points clear of fifth place, and six points behind third place, Phillip Island.
Phillip Island batsman Eli Richards top-scored with 58, including six 4s.
Opener Brodie Johnston made a sizeable 42 to set the locals up with a defendable total.
Jack Ginnane took 3/28 while opening bowler Lachlan Wright’s 2/61 from eight displayed PI’s control early with the bat.
As play progressed, the Imperials were never quite on top, but consistent effort and a late partnership between Tim Sauvarin 23 and Troy Williams 14 helped them on their way.
Williams took the final runs after his side lost two successive wickets.
Clint Wilson had the visitors on their toes, taking 3/31 from his eight overs.
Town too strong for the Diggers
LEONGATHA Town has taken a quality win over Outtrim Moyarra Kongwak.
OMK batsmen were beaten by spin and a late trundle by Darcy Hume.
OMK’s Luke Manders top scored with 34.
Town’s Darcy Hume was late on the attack, but his 4/30 slowed the run rate at a crucial time.
Town batted second and had a total of 154 to chase down.
Town opener Sahan Perera took to the visitor’s crease with control and set the pace early with 49 runs, including eight 4s.
Thomas Keily (2/26) worked hard to break into the opening batsmen, claiming Amila Ratnaike caught and bowled for 29.
But Town’s talent was deep, Madura Madusanka was next to step up with the bat, he made a game-securing 38 to get his side to the finish line.
Full cricket coverage in this weeks edition of the South Gippsland Sentinel-Times.
