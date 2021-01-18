• A Grade, Division 1
OUTTRIM Moyarra Kongwak batted its way to 2/138, for a comfortable victory over the Leongatha Imperials.
Opening batsman Luke Manders top scored with 51 runs and was backed up by captain Daniel Mock who added 44.
Wickets were hard to come by, indicating OMK’s great return to batting form.
Imperial bowler Sumudu Sameera was the most efficient, going for 18 runs, but taking no wickets.
Daniel Mock was also strong with the ball and claimed Tim Sauvarin’s wicket for right runs, finishing with 2/23.
The Imperials couldn’t quite find their stride, though mid-order batsman Max Vagg top scored with 31. His partnership with Troy Williams (23) was fundamental in the side’s chase.
Symmons summons great return to form
NERRENA took their bowling to another level, defeating Inverloch in precise form.
Setting the score of 116 with the boost of captain Mitch Clark’s 48, Nerrena started well.
Inverloch did well to contain the rest of the batsmen, Lewis Rankin claimed Clark, and Tom McQualter managed 2/17.
Nerrena suffocated Inverloch with precise bowling when it came their turn to bat.
Nerrena’s Damien Symmons took 3/7 early on and Inverloch was battling from there.
Tom McQualter top scored with 29, but it was a little too late, as he ran out of team mates to bat with.
Town returns in form
LEONGATHA Town’s relentless batting order pummelled Wonthaggi Club’s efforts.
Town was taking on the Workmens bowling, batsman after batsman, not even Fraser West’s 3/20 could slow their powerful order.
Madura Madusanka top scored with 34, but it was the combined effort of the top six batsmen who set Town up for 142 runs.
Sam Huitema 13 and Joel Brann 6 looked towards a run chase but were taken out by pace.
Jack Hume’s bowling was precise, he took Huitema and 2/6 from his four overs.
Wonthaggi was all out with one over remaining.
Ryan Birkett 15 and Mitch Thomas 16 formed a solid partnership in the second half of the innings but were removed after a few overs.
Brown silences Burra
KORUMBURRA almost took an unlikely win over Phillip Island.
Island batsmen Jarrod Black 25 and Eli Richards 23 were the only two to make double figure runs.
Runs were hard to come by as Korumburra bowlers Harry McNeill 3/22, Ilan Osman 3/12 and Darren Dredge 2/14, were on their best game.
Osman took to the change exceptionally well, notching up 32, but a batting partnership was lacking.
The Island’s Zach Brown had the final say, removing Osman, and his 3/13 silenced Korumburra’s efforts 14 runs short.
