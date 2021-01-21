MIRBOO North teen Noah Jackson has some pretty big boots to fill as he follows in the footsteps of his football hero, Archie Thompson.
But the 13-year-old is on the right path after gaining selection to the Gippsland Football Club’s under 14 National Premier League team.
The eldest of five, Noah first ran out onto the pitch as a four-year-old and has lined up for Mirboo North for the last three years, preferring to play defence at right back or left back.
He was delighted to learn of his call up after a series of trials and was keen to get to his first training session with the squad last week.
With training in Morwell and Trafalgar, and matches as far afield as Oakleigh and Dandenong, Noah can expect to spend a lot of time in the car.
“It’s the first step in making my dream come true, to follow in the footsteps of my idol, Archie Thompson,” Noah said.
They already have one thing in common – pulling on their boots for Gippsland – and just like Thompson, Noah dreams of becoming a professional footballer.
In the meantime, he is receiving plenty of support from the Mirboo North business community which has dug deep and donated a swag of prizes for a fundraising raffle to help meet the costs of this season.
Tickets can be bought at the Mirboo North Hotel with the winners to be drawn on Australia Day. Follow Noah’s burgeoning career by searching Noah’s Soccer Journey on Facebook.