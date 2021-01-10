THE IDENTITY of two surfers who helped rescue three teenagers who were swept out to sea at The Colonnades beach at Cape Woolamai on Sunday, January 10, is being sought by police.
San Remo Leading Senior Constable Julian Wildenberg said he would like to personally thank the surfers who bravely assisted the three boys when they got into trouble at around 3.45pm.
Constable Wildenberg said the three boys, a 14-year-old from Frankston and a 13- and 11-year-old from Glen Iris, were trying to body surf when the current swept them out.
One of the boy’s fathers was a triathlete and also assisted, along with another known surfer, in their rescue.
Paramedics cleared the boys on site.