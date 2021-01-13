FISH CREEK will become a hive of circus activity for all ages when six elite circus performers and professionals descend on the town on Monday, January 25 to share their skills and expertise with our community.
The day will have a carnival feel with free workshops for kids, music and food during the day and a cheeky cabaret for adults in the evening.
Kids’ circus workshops will be free including free workshops designed for young people living with disability run in collaboration with local company (it’s no) drama.
In the evening, The Fish Creek Hotel will host a fun filled cabaret show for adults to enjoy as they nibble on cheeseboards from Berry’s Creek.
The Fish Creek Circus Day was initiated by a team of arts professionals, linked to Fish Creek, pursuing creative, fun and physical experiences after a challenging year spent mostly in lockdown.
The youth steering committee has worked alongside the visiting circus professionals to curate the music and food on offer.
It’s been a great opportunity for local young people to work alongside arts professionals.
“We hope to bring the joy of circus to South Gippsland,” event organiser Dans Sheehan said.
“We want to energise local kids to explore the performing arts and expand their horizons within different artforms.
“Our primary goal is to bring a day of fun and joy to the community – we could all use it!”.
Schools and community groups in the district are supporting the circus day, including (it’s no) drama in Leongatha and The Fish Creek Tea Cosy Festival.
Artistic director of (its no) drama, Samara Cunningham, said “our regional community has every right to access excellence in the performing arts, especially when the event encourages access for young people and people with diverse accessibility needs”.
The experienced team bringing the Fish Creek Circus day to life are Dans Sheehan, Samara Cunningham, Tara Silcock and Kate Fryer, with Amity Morris-Sands acting as the youth ambassador, and Linda Catalano acting as festival consultant.
The youth program is supported by South Gippsland Council and the day is made possible with funding and support from Regional Arts Victoria and Manna Gum Community House.
The organisers hope to build an ongoing relationship with the community and work with local businesses and residents to build the carnival into a longer event in the future that has something for everyone and allows locals and those from further afield to participate and collaborate.
Follow Fish Creek Carnival on Facebook for booking information and updates.