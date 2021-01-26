PRELIMINARY designs and a site plan for the new San Remo-based junior campus of Wonthaggi Secondary College have been unveiled.
The site plan shows the location of a range of state-of-the-art facilities including an administration building and library, ultra-modern classrooms and separate specialist and innovation buildings.
Another building will house a competition-grade gym and spaces to cater for food technology, music and performing arts.
The campus will also include a football oval and outdoor sports courts.
Construction is set to get underway in the coming weeks with the school due to open in 2022.
Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale said SJ Higgins had been appointed as builder for the almost $50 million project on Potters Hill Road, San Remo.
“It has been specifically designed with an on-site pick-up that directs exiting traffic to turn right up Potters Hill Road, sending traffic to the Phillip Island Road, reducing any need for school traffic on Shetland Heights Road,” Ms Crugnale said, following serious safety concerns raised by residents of the area.
“Council has nevertheless requested that the VSBA (Victorian School Building Authority) seals Shetland Heights Road, and provide a roundabout, as part of the school development.
“The VSBA has responded that the upgrade of Shetland Heights Road is for council to fund and manage as needed. Municipal roads are the responsibility of municipal councils.”
The new campus will be a year seven to nine junior campus for Wonthaggi Secondary College, adding to the college’s two existing campuses, including the recently opened McKenzie Senior Campus.
The community will get a chance to have their say on the name of both the new campus and the school through community consultation.