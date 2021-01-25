Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing man Clinton.
The 48-year-old was last seen leaving an address in Stony Creek about 8pm on Sunday, January 24.
Police and family have concerns for Clinton’s welfare as he has a medical condition.
Clinton is Caucasian, 175cm tall, with a medium to thin build, short light brown hair and green eyes.
Police have released an image of Clinton in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information regarding his current whereabouts.
Anyone with information about Clinton is urged to contact Wonthaggi Police Station on (03) 5671 4100.