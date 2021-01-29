TWELVE months on from the devastating Black Summer bushfires, an independent South Gippsland filmmaker has launched a documentary series, celebrating the unsung heroes as they create life from the ashes.
Danielle McAlpine Johnson’s seven-part Beyond the Fire series is airing on Channel 10 and the 10 Play streaming service.
Episode two, Delivering Hope, is the inspirational story of two young Gippsland farmers, Darcy and Clancy, as they orchestrate a convoy of 15 semi-trailers to deliver donated hay to fire-stricken farms in East Gippsland.
Also featured in the episode is Mirboo North’s Emma Germano, now the president of the Victorian Farmers Federation.
Danielle is a writer, director and producer with CheekyMac Productions, the boutique production house behind Beyond the Fires.
CheekyMac’s core mission is to share the heartfelt stories of Australia’s unsung heroes at the grassroots level, the highlight the bravery and transformation that is available when people come together, and to showcase the generosity of everyday Australians as they recreate life from the ashes.
They also seek to reinforce suicide prevention initiatives.