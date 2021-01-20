By Shelby Brooks
CRICKET players became sheep farmers for a day for the annual Poowong-Loch Cricket Club Sheep Shearing fundraiser on Sunday, January 17.
Some 275 sheep were shorn, brought by people across the community with small flocks of sheep.
Club president Shaun McKinnon said the annual fundraiser, which has been held for at least 20 years, raised money for much needed club equipment.
“About $3000 was raised which is bloody awesome,” he said.
“It’s a good bonding day. Everyone’s showing great teamwork,” he said.
“It’s something we can do for the community too.”
Shaun thought attendance numbers were up from last year’s event and said they plan to hold the next event in December 2021. Last year, the club went from having three teams to one.
“Due to losing a few top A grade players and not being able to refill these players, we decided to go down the path of no paid players for this season, due to not being viable enough,” Shaun said.
“That will give us the chance to rebuild as a club and bring in a juniors’ side and hopefully work our way back into A grade.
“We are hoping for the next season to go back to having two teams.”
Despite having no experience with sheep, club coach Scott Head rolled his sleeves up and spent the day penning animals.
“It’s my first time doing it,” he said.
“I’m happy to do my bit.”
The club thanked Frank Springer, Garry Knox, Shaun and Hayley McKinnon, Ray Humphrey and Brady Nicholls for their help and support on the day.